League Two side Grimsby won a marathon penalty shootout 12-11 after a 2-2 draw. United trailed 0-2 to goals from Charles Vernam (22nd minute) and Tyrell Warren (30th min) following a calamitous start, where goalkeeper Andre Onana was culpable yet again

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said his side were ‘completely lost’ during an embarrassing English Football League Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby on Wednesday.

Bryan Mbeumo (75th min) had sparked a late rally from the Red Devils with his first goal for the club before Harry Maguire’s header (89th min) forced a shootout. However, Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo missed their spot-kicks as Ruben Amorim’s side sunk to a new low.

“I think the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch. We started the game without any intensity and were completely lost. Something has to change,” said Amorim in a scathing critique of his squad.

Having started the EPL season with a 0-1 loss to Arsenal and then a 1-1 draw with Fulham, Amorim is under pressure with more tricky tests coming up against Manchester City and Chelsea next month.

Grimsby roared out of the blocks as Vernam fired a low, powerful effort past Onana at his near post. The hosts then doubled their lead when Onana failed to claim a corner and Warren gratefully tapped in.

Amorim responded at half-time by throwing on Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo and Matthijs de Ligt. Despite United’s dominance second-half dominance, they were lacking inspiration until Mbeumo curled one into the bottom corner from outside the box. Maguire’s late header off a Mason Mount corner ensured that the match went to penalties. Cunha had the chance to win the shootout at 4-4, but his effort was saved. After 15 more successful spot-kicks, Mbeumo hit the bar to seal United’s fate.

