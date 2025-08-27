Breaking News
Ananya’s hattrick powers JB Petit to high-five finish

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

“The Gokuldham girls fought hard later, conceding just once in the second half, so it wasn’t easy,” said Fernandes

JB Petit’s Ananya Oak during their 5-0 win over Gokuldham in Bandra on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Spearheaded by a sparkling hat-trick from right winger Ananya Oak, JB Petit High School (Fort) stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the girls U-16 MSSA Division-II inter-school football tournament with a resounding 5-0 win over Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra, on Tuesday.

Interestingly, JB Petit needed exactly five goals to progress to the knockout stage since they were on equal points with Gopal Sharma International School (Powai) in Group E, but the latter had a comparatively better goal difference (total goals scored minus the total goals conceded). JB Petit coach Fenny Fernandes conveyed the five-goal target to the girls and they achieved it. It also helped that Gokuldham could manage to field only seven players, as many of their squad members had travelled to their native places for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. JB Petit’s Malvika Sampat (2nd minute) opened the scoring after which Ananya (3rd min) doubled the lead. Amatulla Merchant (7th min) made it 3-0 after which Ananya (9th min) added another to her tally. In the second half, the Gokuldham girls started defending well while JB Petit still needed one more goal. Eventually, Ananya (21st min) delivered, also completing her hat-trick in the bargain. 



“The Gokuldham girls fought hard later, conceding just once in the second half, so it wasn’t easy,” said Fernandes.


Meanwhile, Ananya was over the moon: “We gave our best. We have some new players in this squad and they also stepped up brilliantly.”

