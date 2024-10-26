Breaking News
Bomb threats to airlines skyrocket
Mumbai Police's 'Lady Singham' accused of harassment, illegal detention
IIT-Bombay set to undertake Rs 2,000-cr expansion
Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness
Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ancelotti not losing sleep over Barca

Ancelotti not losing sleep over Barca

Updated on: 26 October,2024 06:47 AM IST  |  Madrid
Agencies |

Top

However Real Madrid are unbeaten in 42 La Liga matches and can match Barcelona’s all-time record of 43 if they avoid defeat

Ancelotti not losing sleep over Barca

Carlo Ancelotti

Listen to this article
Ancelotti not losing sleep over Barca
x
00:00

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said La Liga leaders Barcelona’s revival is not keeping him up at night ahead of Saturday’s Clasico.


Hansi Flick’s Barca visit the Santiago Bernabeu sitting three points ahead of the second-place Spanish champions and thrashed German giants Bayern Munich 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday. However Real Madrid are unbeaten in 42 La Liga matches and can match Barcelona’s all-time record of 43 if they avoid defeat. 


“The truth is they are doing very well,” admitted Ancelotti at a news conference Friday. “In a game like the Clasico, a derby, it’s hard to pick a favourite. Luckily nobody is taking any sleep away from me at the moment.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real madrid la liga fc barcelona Bayern Munich sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK