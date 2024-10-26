Ancelotti not losing sleep over Barca

However Real Madrid are unbeaten in 42 La Liga matches and can match Barcelona’s all-time record of 43 if they avoid defeat

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said La Liga leaders Barcelona’s revival is not keeping him up at night ahead of Saturday’s Clasico.

Hansi Flick’s Barca visit the Santiago Bernabeu sitting three points ahead of the second-place Spanish champions and thrashed German giants Bayern Munich 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday. However Real Madrid are unbeaten in 42 La Liga matches and can match Barcelona’s all-time record of 43 if they avoid defeat.

“The truth is they are doing very well,” admitted Ancelotti at a news conference Friday. “In a game like the Clasico, a derby, it’s hard to pick a favourite. Luckily nobody is taking any sleep away from me at the moment.”

