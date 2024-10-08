Breaking News
Andres Iniesta announces retirement from football, puts end to over two-decade-long career

Updated on: 09 October,2024 02:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The 40-year-old midfielder recently attended an event in Spain where he hinted that his future may lie in coaching as he hopes to return to the club where he became a legend

Andres Iniesta. Pic/AFP

Barcelona legend and one of the best midfielders of his generation Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from professional football on Monday, putting an end to his more than two-decade-long career. The Spaniard confirmed the news on social media after hinting at the decision last week saying, "COMING SOON 8/10/24". The numbers 8 and 24 were donned by the former Catalonian captain during his 18-year tenure with the Spanish club. 


In an illustrious club career, Iniesta made 674 appearances for Barcelona, in which he scored 57 goals and provided 135 assists, during which he won four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, nine League tiles, three European Super Cups, six Copa del Reys and seven Spanish Super Cups.


Also read: CL: There's only one Messi, feels Andres Iniesta


Iniesta’s true legend status came with the Spanish national team as he was one of the pillars of a historic La Roja side that is dubbed as the country’s golden generation. Iniesta scored a goal in the extra-time of the 2010 World Cup Final against the Netherlands, which led Spain to their first and only FIFA World Cup trophy. He was also in the side that lifted the 2002 and 2012 UEFA European Championships.

The 40-year-old midfielder recently attended an event in Spain where he hinted that his future may lie in coaching as he hopes to return to the club where he became a legend.

Since leaving Camp Nou in the summer of 2018, Iniesta embarked on spells with Vissel Kobe and Emirates Club.

