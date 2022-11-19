×
Ansu Fati shines in Spain’s win

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AP , PTI |

Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar, with Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scoring a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on November 23

Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warm-up.


Also Read: Brilliant Bruno!



Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar, with Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scoring a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on November 23.


Also Read: Beer sales banned around Qatar World Cup stadiums: FIFA

