Ansu Fati shines in Spain’s win

Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warm-up.

Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar, with Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scoring a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on November 23.

