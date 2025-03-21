Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez out of World Cup qualifiers due to hamstring injury

The World Cup champions will also be without the likes of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Montiel, and Giovanni Lo Celso. In Martinez’s absence, Atletico Madrid frontman Julian Alvarez is likely to lead the line

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has been ruled out of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil with a hamstring tear, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said.

Martinez scored the second goal in Inter Milan’s 2-0 win at Atalanta in the Italian Serie A on Sunday before he was substituted in the 91st minute.

The AFA did not immediately name a replacement for the 27-year-old. News of his absence came two days after Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi withdrew from the squad with an adductor strain.

The World Cup champions will also be without the likes of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Montiel, and Giovanni Lo Celso. In Martinez’s absence, Atletico Madrid frontman Julian Alvarez is likely to lead the line.

Argentina will meet Uruguay in Montevideo on Friday and Brazil in Buenos Aires next Tuesday. Lionel Scaloni’s men currently lead the 10-team South American zone qualifying standings with 25 points from 12 games, five points clear of second-placed Uruguay, and seven clear of Brazil in fifth.

