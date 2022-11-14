Argentine players should not take any pressure: Lionel Messi

“I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one at the 2014 World Cup,” Messi told Argentine newspaper Ole

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said he sees a resemblance between the current Argentina squad and the one that reached the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Albiceleste will be bidding for their third World Cup title when this year’s edition gets underway in Qatar on November 20. Argentina will make their debut in the tournament against Saudi Arabia on November 22 and will also meet Mexico and Poland in Group C.

“I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one at the 2014 World Cup,” Messi told Argentine newspaper Ole.

“It is a group that always, whatever the match, plays with the same intensity and concentration and I think that is very important. And we know that we are going to fight for [the title] but we are not thinking that we are going to be champions from the outset as Argentines think.”

Also read: Argentina announce squad for FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi to lead

“In terms of pressure, I think we have to isolate ourselves from everything that people are experiencing,” the Paris Saint-Germany player said.

“Although we have great hope, we are also realistic...We have to know that it is a World Cup, that it is very difficult and every single detail is important.”

Lionel Scaloni’s men are unbeaten in their past 35 games, a run that includes the Copa America final against Brazil in July last year. They are just two games shy of the record for the longest sequence of international matches without defeat, currently held by Italy, reports Xinhua.

“Beyond the fact that it is a nice statistic and a record that we can achieve if we reach our objective, it’s not something that we are thinking about,” Messi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever