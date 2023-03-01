Breaking News
Arsenal eye Everton win for 5-point lead

Updated on: 01 March,2023 09:11 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

“They [Arsenal] are having a fine season for sure. They’re being very creative home and away but particularly at home, and they’ve proved they’re a force to be reckoned with,” said Dyche

Arsenal players. Pic/AFP


Arsenal have the chance to open a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Wednesday night when they entertain struggling Everton, while Liverpool need to recapture some form against Wolverhampton. Arsenal go into the match with Gabriel Jesus their only absentee as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. 


The ‘Gunners’ will hope for a better result than in their first meeting with Everton ended in a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park less than a month ago. That game meant Sean Dyche got off to a winning start at the club, but a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday leaves Everton back in the bottom three, a point from safety, a Xinhua report said. 



Also read: Premier League: Patient Potter!


“They [Arsenal] are having a fine season for sure. They’re being very creative home and away but particularly at home, and they’ve proved they’re a force to be reckoned with,” said Dyche.

