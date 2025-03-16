Arsenal look to get back to winning ways vs Chelsea

Despite their stumbles since the start of the year, the Blues pose a tough challenge to Mikel Arteta’s side, sitting only two spots behind them in the league table

Winless in three Premier League games, Arsenal will face London rivals Chelsea with the aim of getting back to winning ways if they want to have any shot of disrupting Liverpool’s title celebrations.

Arteta sees certain similarities in his Chelsea counterpart Enzo Maresca’s approach and hence he’s probably best-placed to limit their strengths while exploiting their weaknesses.

“I think [we are] two teams that want to be very dominant, are very aggressive on the high press and we [like] to have the ball,” said Arteta.

It’s about imposing what you want and the direction that you want to take the game in while keeping them very far from their strengths. I think that’s going to be a key thing. It’s a really tough match, but a big chance for us to win,” he added.

