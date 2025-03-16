Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arsenal look to get back to winning ways vs Chelsea

Arsenal look to get back to winning ways vs Chelsea

Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Despite their stumbles since the start of the year, the Blues pose a tough challenge to Mikel Arteta’s side, sitting only two spots behind them in the league table

Arsenal look to get back to winning ways vs Chelsea

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article
Arsenal look to get back to winning ways vs Chelsea
x
00:00

Winless in three Premier League games, Arsenal will face London rivals Chelsea with the aim of getting back to winning ways if they want to have any shot of disrupting Liverpool’s title celebrations.


Despite their stumbles since the start of the year, the Blues pose a tough challenge to Mikel Arteta’s side, sitting only two spots behind them in the league table. 


Arteta sees certain similarities in his Chelsea counterpart Enzo Maresca’s approach and hence he’s probably best-placed to limit their strengths while exploiting their weaknesses.


“I think [we are] two teams that want to be very dominant, are very aggressive on the high press and we [like] to have the ball,” said Arteta.

It’s about imposing what you want and the direction that you want to take the game in while keeping them very far from their strengths. I think that’s going to be a key thing. It’s a really tough match, but a big chance for us to win,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal liverpool english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK