Arsenal welcome Ivana Knoll in style

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Knoll, who lives in Miami, was treated to a hospitality box and her own home shirt which featured Knoll #1 on the back

Ivana Knoll


The Qatar World Cup’s sexiest fan, Ivana Knoll is a Gooner. Last week, the Croatian was in London to watch Arsenal take on Manchester City


But City beat Gunners 3-1 to regain top spot in the English Premier League table. 



Knoll, who lives in Miami, was treated to a hospitality box and her own home shirt which featured Knoll #1 on the back. 


She Instagrammed this  picture (left) and wrote: “Thank you @arsenal. So happy to be here tonight. Let’s go.” 

Though the result may not have gone in Arsenal’s favour, Knoll enjoyed the live match experience. 

Later, she shared a picture of her visit to an upmarket nightclub in London.

