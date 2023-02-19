Arsenal welcome Ivana Knoll in style

Knoll, who lives in Miami, was treated to a hospitality box and her own home shirt which featured Knoll #1 on the back
Ivana Knoll
The Qatar World Cup’s sexiest fan, Ivana Knoll is a Gooner. Last week, the Croatian was in London to watch Arsenal take on Manchester City.
But City beat Gunners 3-1 to regain top spot in the English Premier League table.
Knoll, who lives in Miami, was treated to a hospitality box and her own home shirt which featured Knoll #1 on the back.
She Instagrammed this picture (left) and wrote: “Thank you @arsenal. So happy to be here tonight. Let’s go.”
Though the result may not have gone in Arsenal’s favour, Knoll enjoyed the live match experience.
Also read: Arteta urges EPL to offer fixture protection to clubs as Arsenal face surprise turnaround
Later, she shared a picture of her visit to an upmarket nightclub in London.