Arsenal welcome Ivana Knoll in style

Knoll, who lives in Miami, was treated to a hospitality box and her own home shirt which featured Knoll #1 on the back

Ivana Knoll

The Qatar World Cup’s sexiest fan, Ivana Knoll is a Gooner. Last week, the Croatian was in London to watch Arsenal take on Manchester City.

But City beat Gunners 3-1 to regain top spot in the English Premier League table.

Knoll, who lives in Miami, was treated to a hospitality box and her own home shirt which featured Knoll #1 on the back.

She Instagrammed this picture (left) and wrote: “Thank you @arsenal. So happy to be here tonight. Let’s go.”

Though the result may not have gone in Arsenal’s favour, Knoll enjoyed the live match experience.

Also read: Arteta urges EPL to offer fixture protection to clubs as Arsenal face surprise turnaround

Later, she shared a picture of her visit to an upmarket nightclub in London.