Arsenal’s Arteta cleared of misconduct charge after lashing out at officials

Arteta said after Arsenal’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle on Nov 4 that he felt “ashamed” and “embarrassed” of the match officials

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was cleared of a misconduct charge following his angry comments about the standard of officiating in the Premier League.

Arteta said after Arsenal’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle on Nov 4 that he felt “ashamed” and “embarrassed” of the match officials. It was alleged by the Football Association that Arteta’s comments constituted misconduct because they were “insulting toward match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

