Asencio affected by death chants: Ancelotti

Updated on: 28 February,2025 06:02 AM IST  |  San Sebastian
AFP |

Fans have aimed the chant at the 22-year-old defender at various stadiums in recent weeks, but this was the first time a match was stopped. 

Asencio affected by death chants: Ancelotti

Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio during the Copa del Rey semis v Real Sociedad. Pic/Getty Images

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his defender Raul Asencio was “affected” by chants calling for him to die on Wednesday at Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. 


Los Blancos earned a 1-0 semi-final first leg win thanks to Endrick’s goal but there was controversy as home fans chanted “Asencio die” and the match was briefly paused by the referee as a result. 


Asencio is alleged to have shared a sexually explicit video of a minor recorded by two former Real Madrid youth players, and is under investigation by a Spanish court. Following the chants, Ancelotti substituted Asencio at half-time, fearing for his player’s mental well-being. 

“I took him off because of two things, he was affected, and he had a yellow card, so I preferred to take him off. I think nobody likes that a stadium chants for you to die, I think he was affected in that sense,” the Italian coach explained.

