Fans have aimed the chant at the 22-year-old defender at various stadiums in recent weeks, but this was the first time a match was stopped.

Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio during the Copa del Rey semis v Real Sociedad. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Asencio affected by death chants: Ancelotti x 00:00

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his defender Raul Asencio was “affected” by chants calling for him to die on Wednesday at Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Blancos earned a 1-0 semi-final first leg win thanks to Endrick’s goal but there was controversy as home fans chanted “Asencio die” and the match was briefly paused by the referee as a result.

Fans have aimed the chant at the 22-year-old defender at various stadiums in recent weeks, but this was the first time a match was stopped.

Asencio is alleged to have shared a sexually explicit video of a minor recorded by two former Real Madrid youth players, and is under investigation by a Spanish court. Following the chants, Ancelotti substituted Asencio at half-time, fearing for his player’s mental well-being.

“I took him off because of two things, he was affected, and he had a yellow card, so I preferred to take him off. I think nobody likes that a stadium chants for you to die, I think he was affected in that sense,” the Italian coach explained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever