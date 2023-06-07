Asensio, Ugarte to join Paris Saint-Germain

Spain international Asensio, 27, will leave Real Madrid as a free agent with his deal ending later this month. He won three Champions League titles in an eight-year spell in Madrid

Marco Asensio. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte are set to join Paris Saint-Germain after passing their medicals, a source at the Ligue 1 champions told AFP on Monday.

Spain international Asensio, 27, will leave Real Madrid as a free agent with his deal ending later this month. He won three Champions League titles in an eight-year spell in Madrid.

According to French media, Uruguay international Ugarte, 22, will cost PSG 60 million euros ($64 million). He has three years remaining on his contract with Sporting. The two arrivals come days after Lionel Messi and Sergio departed the club.

