Asian Games 2023: Igor Stimac takes dig at ISL organisers for not releasing players

Asian Games 2023: Igor Stimac did not take names while addressing a virtual press conference ahead of team departure

Igor Stimac. Pic/AFP

India football team head coach Igor Stimac, on Sunday, lashed out at the Indian Super League (ISL) organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and clubs for not releasing players for the Asian Games 2023 as the national federation was forced to stitch an under-strength ragtag side at the last moment after hectic parleys.

While Stimac did not take names while addressing a virtual press conference ahead of team departure but dropped enough hints about who all scuppered his and AIFF’s plan to field a strong squad, comprising players from current senior national side.

“If I knew that certain elements will stop us from going with the best possible team, I would have rather picked all the players from the I-League and request to train with them for two months and prepare with them for the Asian Games,” a fuming Stimac said during media interaction. “It would not have been much different,” he added, making clear what he thinks about the third-string players that ISL clubs have released.

Meanwhile, defenders Konsam Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga did not accompany the Indian football team that left the country on Sunday for the Asian Games in China as their visa was not ready but a top IOA official said the duo will get their travel documents in a day or two.

Chinglensana and Lalchungnunga were apparently not in the initial long list of 50 players submitted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the Asian Games and hence they did get their accreditation even though they were named in the 22-member team named in the last minute.

India's Asian Games contingent Chef de Mission Bhupinder Singh Bajwa allayed any fears of the two players missing out of the Asian Games. They will, however, not be available for the first match against China on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)