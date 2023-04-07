Barca fans chant Lionel Messi’s name amid PSG exit talk

The Barcelona club legend and all-time top goalscorer, currently at PSG, is likely to leave the French side at the end of his contract in June, a club source told AFP

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Several thousand Barcelona fans at Camp Nou chanted Lionel Messi’s name in the 10th minute of the Copa del Rey semi-final Clasico on Wednesday.

Some fans sung Messi’s name outside the stadium before the clash with Real Madrid and many joined in after 10 minutes of the match, representing the Argentine’s shirt number at Barca.

