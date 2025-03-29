Breaking News
Barca romp to 3-0 win over Osasuna

Updated on: 29 March,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

The Catalans made light work of Osasuna, who sit 14th in the table.

Representation pic

Barcelona FC romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Osasuna to move three points clear at the top of La Liga despite their discontent at having to play the re-scheduled match on Thursday. 


Also Read: IPL 2025: CSK fall at home! RCB end 17-year losing streak at Chepauk


The Catalans made light work of Osasuna, who sit 14th in the table. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo netted in the first half with Robert Lewandowski on target after the break.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

fc barcelona la liga sports news football

