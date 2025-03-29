Barca romp to 3-0 win over Osasuna

The Catalans made light work of Osasuna, who sit 14th in the table.

Barcelona FC romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Osasuna to move three points clear at the top of La Liga despite their discontent at having to play the re-scheduled match on Thursday.

The Catalans made light work of Osasuna, who sit 14th in the table. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo netted in the first half with Robert Lewandowski on target after the break.

