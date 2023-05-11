'The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona,' said Busquets on Instagram. 'It has been an unforgettable journey'

Sergio Busquets. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets to leave club x 00:00

Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed on Wednesday, ending a highly successful era at the club.

“The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona,” said Busquets on Instagram. “It has been an unforgettable journey.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever