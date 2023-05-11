Breaking News
Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets to leave club

Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

'The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona,' said Busquets on Instagram. 'It has been an unforgettable journey'

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets to leave club

Sergio Busquets. Pic/AFP

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets to leave club
Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed on Wednesday, ending a highly successful era at the club. 


"The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona," said Busquets on Instagram. "It has been an unforgettable journey."



