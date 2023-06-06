Barcelona not giving up hope of bringing Messi

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

The Catalan club is continuing to work on restructuring its finances to make sure it could afford Messi

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Barcelona have not given up hope of seeing Lionel Messi returning to the club despite increasing speculation about a possible move to Saudi Arabia. 


The Catalan club is continuing to work on restructuring its finances to make sure it could afford Messi.


Also Read: Barca coach Xavi Hernandez continues to insist he wants Lionel Messi back


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

