Robert Lewandowski has watch stolen before Barcelona practice

Updated on: 19 August,2022 09:19 AM IST  |  Barcelona
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about USD 70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice

Pic courtesy/Official Twitter handle of FC Barcelona


Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about USD 70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said.


The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club's practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans. Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.

The striker went on to train normally ahead of the team's Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano.Lewandowski arrived a few weeks ago as the club's biggest offseason signing.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

