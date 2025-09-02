After beating fourth-tier Sonnenhof Grossaspach 4-0 in the German Cup, Leverkusen claimed just one point from their first two Bundesliga fixtures

Erik ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen sacked manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after just two Bundesliga matches in charge and said that letting him stay on would’ve been “an even bigger mistake.” Fired by Man Utd last October, Ten Hag signed a contract until 2027 in May, taking over as the successor to Xabi Alonso. Ten Hag’s first match was a 1-5 drubbing by Flamengo’s U-20s team in a friendly in Brazil. After beating fourth-tier Sonnenhof Grossaspach 4-0 in the German Cup, Leverkusen claimed just one point from their first two Bundesliga fixtures. Read More

