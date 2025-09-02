Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Leverkusen sack Erik Ten Hag after just two league matches

Leverkusen sack Erik Ten Hag after just two league matches

Updated on: 02 September,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

After beating fourth-tier Sonnenhof Grossaspach 4-0 in the German Cup, Leverkusen claimed just one point from their first two Bundesliga fixtures

Bayer Leverkusen sacked manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after just two Bundesliga matches in charge and said that letting him stay on would’ve been “an even bigger mistake.” Fired  by  Man Utd last October, Ten Hag signed a contract until 2027 in May, taking over as the successor to Xabi Alonso

Ten Hag’s first match was a 1-5 drubbing by Flamengo’s U-20s team in a friendly in Brazil. After beating fourth-tier Sonnenhof Grossaspach 4-0 in the German Cup, Leverkusen claimed just one point from their first two Bundesliga fixtures. 



