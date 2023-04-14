Bayern drop Mane for misconduct after City tie

“In addition, Mane will receive a fine,” they added. The one-match suspension means Mane will be available for manager Thomas Tuchel in Wednesday’s return leg against Manchester City in Munich

Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich have suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game following an altercation with Leroy Sane after this week’s Champions League loss to Man City, the club announced Thursday.

Newspaper Bild reported former City winger Sane was hit in the face by the Senegal attacker, suffering a cut lip after Tuesday’s loss.

“Sadio Mane, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday,” Bayern said. “The reason is misconduct by Mane after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City.

“In addition, Mane will receive a fine,” they added. The one-match suspension means Mane will be available for manager Thomas Tuchel in Wednesday’s return leg against Manchester City in Munich.

Bild reported the clash started in the dying stages of Bayern’s loss in Manchester, with footage showing the two arguing on the pitch.

Mane has endured a frustrating time since joining the German champions from Liverpool in the summer of 2022. Signed as a replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski, the Champions League winner has scored 11 times in 32 matches for Bayern.

