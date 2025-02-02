Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Bayern almost squanders 4 goal lead before going 9 points clear atop Bundesliga

Bayern almost squanders 4-goal lead before going 9 points clear atop Bundesliga

Updated on: 02 February,2025 06:14 PM IST  |  Berlin
AP , PTI |

Top

Kane took his league-leading tally to 19 goals by scoring either side of the break after Jamal Musiala opened the scoring in the 19th minute, set up by Michael Olise

Bayern almost squanders 4-goal lead before going 9 points clear atop Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's English forward Harry Kane (2R) scores his team's third goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel in Munich, southern Germany. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bayern almost squanders 4-goal lead before going 9 points clear atop Bundesliga
x
00:00

Harry Kane scored twice and Bayern Munich almost squandered a four-goal lead before holding on for a 4-3 victory over promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday. Kiel threatened a remarkable comeback when Steven Skrzybski scored twice in stoppage time after Finn Porath pulled one back for the visitors.


Kane took his league-leading tally to 19 goals by scoring either side of the break after Jamal Musiala opened the scoring in the 19th minute, set up by Michael Olise. Bayern was headed for a comfortable win when substitute Serge Gnabry controlled the ball with his right boot then smashed in a volley with his left in the 54th.


But then Porath scored and Skrzybski's late goals meant the home team had to suffer. Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen will look to stay six points behind Bayern when it hosts Hoffenheim on Sunday. Kiel remained second from bottom after 20 rounds. French forward Mathys Tel was not included in Bayern's squad amid speculation over a loan move to Manchester United.


Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier scored for Borussia Dortmund to beat Heidenheim 2-1 for its first league win since December in interim coach Mike Tullberg's last game in charge. Tullberg, who oversaw two wins and a draw since taking over from the fired Nuri Sahin, celebrated by pumping his arms in front of the appreciative traveling support. Former Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac takes charge Sunday. Stuttgart's Champions League qualification hopes were dented in a 2-1 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Freiburg won at Bochum 1-0 and St. Pauli drew with Augsburg 1-1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Harry Kane Bayern Munich bundesliga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK