Bayern Munich setting new World Cup record in Qatar

Updated on: 17 November,2022 12:02 PM IST  |  Berlin
IANS |

German champion Bayern Munich set a new World Cup record of supplying 17 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Bayern Munich setting new World Cup record in Qatar

Pic credit-Bayern Munich official Instagram handle


German champion Bayern Munich set a new World Cup record of supplying 17 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.


The 17 players will compete in the shirt of eight different teams, the magazine said. The Bavarian club is outpacing previous record-holder Premier League side Manchester City (2018) and South Korean Seoul Army Club (1954) as both sent 16 players at the time.



Manchester City is repeating the number this year aside from Spanish giant FC Barcelona followed by Al-Sadd SC (Qatar/15), Manchester United (14), Real (13), Chelsea, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (both 12), and PSG, Juventus, Tottenham, Atletico, Ajax and Dortmund (all 11).


Also read: Liverpool handed Real rematch; PSG face Bayern

Seven Bayern players battle for Germany, four for France next to one for Canada, Morocco, Croatia, the Netherlands, Cameroon and Senegal, reports Xinhua.

Keeper Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala join the so-called Bayern block in the German team.

Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman play for defending champion France.

Alphonso Davis, Nouassir Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic, Matthijs de Light, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sadio Mane complete Bayern's contribution.

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

germany football Bayern Munich sports news

