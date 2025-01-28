Bayern Munich sign potential successor to Manuel Neuer

The Bavarian powerhouse announced the transfer late Monday, though it had been expected for some time

Jonas Urbig playing an U-21 game. Pic/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is building for the future by snapping up goalkeeper Jonas Urbig from Cologne.

The Bavarian powerhouse announced the transfer late Monday, though it had been expected for some time.

The 21-year-old Urbig is considered one of Germany’s best young goalkeepers, and his move to Bayern suggests the club believes he could one day replace 38-year-old Manuel Neuer.

Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund said Urbig is “very ambitious and has huge potential,” calling him “a modern goalkeeper who fits in very well with Bayern’s style of play in terms of how he interprets goalkeeping.”

