Bayern’s Kane should be in top three for Ballon d’Or: Jurgen Klinsmann

“If you go at least into the final four, probably if you win the Champions League, it kind of comes along,” Klinsmann, who like Kane, also played for Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, told AFP

Harry Kane

Former Germany forward Jurgen Klinsmann said Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane should be considered among the favourites for the next Ballon d’Or.

The 1990 World Cup winner said Kane should “absolutely be in the top three of the Ballon d’Or”, awarded each year to the best men’s footballer, but added that a run into the latter stages of the Champions League would be crucial to the 31-year-old’s chances.

