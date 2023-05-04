Bayern Munich captain Thomas Muller wants his teammates to adopt a ¿goldfish mentality¿ to secure a record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title. With a 10-second memory, there's only looking forward, Muller says in his latest newsletter

Thomas Muller Pic:AFP

Listen to this article Bayern's Muller wants 'goldfish mentality' to win Bundesliga x 00:00

Bayern Munich captain Thomas Muller wants his teammates to adopt a goldfish mentality to secure a record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

With a 10-second memory, there's only looking forward,¿ Muller says in his latest newsletter.

We owe it to ourselves, to our fans and to the DNA of the club to do whatever it takes to give the season a happy end with the championship title. I expect absolute belief, commitment and unity from myself, from our team and everyone around.

Also Read: Frankfurt beats Stuttgart 3-2 to reach German Cup final

With that, Muller wants his teammates to forget about recent disappointments in a difficult season so far for the Bavarian powerhouse.

Bayern was knocked out of the German Cup and Champions League in the quarterfinals last month, and is threatened in an uncharacteristically close Bundesliga race by a hard-charging Borussia Dortmund.

Muller, who is captain while Manuel Neuer recovers from his broken leg, acknowledged that April was an absolute disappointment¿ but said it's not the right moment in time for a full-scale investigation into the causes.

That will come later after Bayern this week postponed its quarterly supervisory board meeting from May 22 to May 30.

With the scheduling of the meeting after the final game of the season at Cologne (on May 27), everyone in the club should focus on the sporting aspect in the decisive phase of the championship race, Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by just one point with four games remaining after dropping points in 12 games from 30 so far.

The defending champion also enjoyed a slice of fortune when Dortmund was denied a clear penalty in a 1-1 draw at Bochum last weekend, allowing Bayern to retake the lead on Sunday by beating last-placed Hertha Berlin 2-0.

Bayern can stretch its lead to four points on Saturday with a win at Werder Bremen before Dortmund bids to keep pace on Sunday with a win at home over in-form Wolfsburg.

Bayern then has home games against Schalke and Leipzig before finishing the season in Cologne, while Dortmund's last three games are against Borussia Moenchengladbach, Augsburg and Mainz.

Once the season is over, Bayern can begin what Muller described as the full-scale investigation¿ into why it won't be as successful as expected.

Both Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic are under scrutiny for their decision to fire Julian Nagelsmann as coach and replace him with Thomas Tuchel right before the team's Champions League and German Cup exits.

Only a successful Bundesliga title defence will ease some of the pressure and ensure a more harmonious supervisory board meeting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever