Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe during a training session in Madrid yesterday. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said striker Kylian Mbappe will enjoy a “beautiful day” when he makes his home debut for the Spanish giants on Sunday in La Liga.

Los Blancos face Real Valladolid in their first match at the Santiago Bernabeu this season with supporters clamouring to see the French superstar in action.

Mbappe scored on his debut for Madrid in Warsaw against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup win but could not find the net in a 1-1 league draw at Mallorca. “I think it will be a beautiful day for Mbappe, to play at the Bernabeu for the first time in a Real Madrid shirt,” Ancelotti told reporters on Friday.

Carlo Ancelotti

Fans excited

“The fans are very excited about him, and he will have a great game, because of the quality he has—the fans will enjoy themselves.” Mbappe was linked with Real Madrid for several years while at Paris Saint-Germain and was finally able to make his dream move this summer at the end of his contract in France.

With Mbappe joining Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham in attack, Ancelotti has complained his team have lacked balance in their first two matches.

Bellingham suffers knock

The coach said Bellingham suffered a knock in training and was being looked at by medical staff ahead of the Valladolid clash.

“We have prepared well for the game on Sunday... we know very well what happened against Mallorca and we have tried to fix it for this weekend,” said

Ancelotti.

“I think facing Valladolid will be a good test... we lacked balance at times and we have to work on that.”

