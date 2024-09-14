Beckham among hundreds of mourners at Eriksson’s funeral

Eriksson, who during a long career most notably became the first foreigner to coach England, died in late August at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

England football star David Beckham at the funeral of late Sven-Goran Eriksson. PIC/AFP

Hundreds of mourners, including celebrities like David Beckham, gathered in the small Swedish town of Torsby on Friday as football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson was laid to rest in his hometown. Eriksson, who during a long career most notably became the first foreigner to coach England, died in late August at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Swede, who guided England to World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006, announced in February 2023 he was stepping back from public life due to “health issues.” His funeral service was at the Fryksande church, where the renowned coach grew up, began at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Friday.

