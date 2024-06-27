Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco unimpressed by jeers from fans

Romania took top spot ahead of Belgium after scoring more goals in the group following their 1-1 draw with Slovakia, who also go through as one of the four best third-placed sides

Domenico Tedesco. Pic/AFP

Belgium qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, who exited the tournament despite all four teams in Group E finishing level on four points.

Romania took top spot ahead of Belgium after scoring more goals in the group following their 1-1 draw with Slovakia, who also go through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Belgium supporters reacted furiously at the final whistle in Stuttgart, with captain Kevin De Bruyne appearing to tell his teammates not to go over to applaud them as the whistles and jeers grew louder. “We are a little bit surprised,” said Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco.

“If the fans are whistling we have to accept. We can’t be disappointed. We are qualified which is the most important thing today.” They will play France in the next round.

