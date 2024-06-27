Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco unimpressed by jeers from fans

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco unimpressed by jeers from fans

Updated on: 28 June,2024 06:56 AM IST  |  Stuttgart (Germany)
AFP |

Top

Romania took top spot ahead of Belgium after scoring more goals in the group following their 1-1 draw with Slovakia, who also go through as one of the four best third-placed sides

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco unimpressed by jeers from fans

Domenico Tedesco. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco unimpressed by jeers from fans
x
00:00

Belgium qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, who exited the tournament despite all four teams in Group E finishing level on four points. 


Romania took top spot ahead of Belgium after scoring more goals in the group following their 1-1 draw with Slovakia, who also go through as one of the four best third-placed sides. 


Belgium supporters reacted furiously at the final whistle in Stuttgart, with captain Kevin De Bruyne appearing to tell his teammates not to go over to applaud them as the whistles and jeers grew louder. “We are a little bit surprised,” said Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco. 


“If the fans are whistling we have to accept. We can’t be disappointed. We are qualified which is the most important thing today.”  They will play France in the next round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Euro 2024 belgium ukraine football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK