“One hour after the final whistle and after conceding a goal in minute 86 it’s very difficult to go into analysis for me,” Tedesco told reporters

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco

Listen to this article ‘Belgium unlucky to exit after late own-goal’ x 00:00

Domenico Tedesco was left ruing Belgium’s luck on Monday after Jan Vertonghen’s late own-goal ended their Euro 2024 campaign and sent France into the quarter-finals.

Vertonghen diverted Randal Kolo Muani’s mis-hit attempt into his own net with five minutes remaining in Duesseldorf as talent-packed Belgium again disappointed in a major international tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One hour after the final whistle and after conceding a goal in minute 86 it’s very difficult to go into analysis for me,” Tedesco told reporters.

“You can’t really say that we were lucky this tournament if you see the first games and the kind of goal we conceded tonight.”

Belgium were largely on the back foot against France, who wasted a series of good opportunities before good fortune swung their way late on.

And the manner of both Belgium’s display on Monday and their qualification from Group E, after which they were pelted with boos and whistles from fans due to their goalless draw with Ukraine, led to the Red Devils’ courage being questioned. Tedesco refuted accusations that his team lacked bravery after an unfortunate—if largely deserved—elimination from the Euros.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever