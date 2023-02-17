Breaking News
Benfica overwell Club Brugge 2-0

Updated on: 17 February,2023 10:12 AM IST  |  Bruges (Belgium)
AFP |

Joao Mario opened the scoring for the Portuguese league leaders from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half and substitute David Neres sealed the victory two minutes from time

Benfica's Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg football match between Bruges (Club Brugge) and Benfica Lisbon at Jan-Breydel Stadion in Bruges. Pic/AFP


Benfica closed in on a place in the quarters of the Champions League with a 2-0 win away to Club Brugge in Belgium in the first leg of their last-16 tie. 


Joao Mario opened the scoring for the Portuguese league leaders from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half and substitute David Neres sealed the victory two minutes from time.


