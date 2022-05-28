Benzema remains quietly confident

Benzema has equalled Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez as the club’s second-highest scorer with 323 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has 451

Karim Benzema. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid’s in-form star striker Karim Benzema insists he takes no pressure as soon as he steps onto the playing field and will do the same against Liverpool in

tonight’s Champions League final here.



“The only pressure I’ll have is waiting to get out on the field. It disappears once I walk out. The preparation is the same,” said Benzema when asked if he’s under pressire given his brilliant season (44 goals in 45 matches) so far. Benzema has equalled Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez as the club’s second-highest scorer with 323 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has 451.

“I’m very proud. It’s been a really great season for me in terms of goals, assists and trophies and I feel really happy,” added Benzema, whose Champions League goal tally this season stands at 15.

When asked where he sees himself when compared to the club’s rich history, Benzema, 34, said: “I don’t know where I’ll stand in club history. We have to wait for my career to be over to know that.

“For now, we have to enjoy ourselves and we want to make the fans happy. We are in good shape, focused and preparing well. There is no pressure, we have to enjoy it.”

