Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF president’s position

Bhaichung Bhutia


The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday filed his nomination for the president’s post in the upcoming All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections even as former player Kalyan Chaubey has emerged as the front runner in the race for the top job. 


Former captain Bhutia was proposed by his onetime national teammate Deepak Mondal and seconded by Madhu Kumari. Kumari is part of the electoral college as an ‘eminent’ player.

Also Read: Amidst FIFA ban AIFF seeks permission for Indian clubs to play AFC tournaments

“I have filed my nominations as representative of eminent players. In the wake of the SC decision to allow players I hope the players can have a chance to serve Indian football. We want to show we can be good not only as players but also as administrators,” Bhutia told PTI.


