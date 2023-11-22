Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Aishwarya Bhonde to lead Maharashtra team

Aishwarya Bhonde to lead Maharashtra team

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Payal Basude of Mumbai District is named as  vice-captain. The 22-member team’s  head coach will be Nidhi, also from Mumbai District

Aishwarya Bhonde to lead Maharashtra team

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Aishwarya Bhonde to lead Maharashtra team
x
00:00

Aishwarya Bhonde of Buldhana District has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra (WIFA) team that will be participating in the 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship to be held at Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, later this month, according to a WIFA media release.


Also Read: Off with a bang! Champions Don Bosco High School rout Campion School 4-0


Payal Basude of Mumbai District is named as  vice-captain. The 22-member team’s  head coach will be Nidhi, also from Mumbai District.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK