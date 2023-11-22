Aishwarya Bhonde to lead Maharashtra team

Payal Basude of Mumbai District is named as vice-captain. The 22-member team’s head coach will be Nidhi, also from Mumbai District

Aishwarya Bhonde of Buldhana District has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra (WIFA) team that will be participating in the 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship to be held at Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, later this month, according to a WIFA media release.

