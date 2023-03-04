Big Liverpool test for resurgent United

Fresh from lifting the League Cup to end a six-year wait for silverware, United’s run of one defeat in 22 games has kept them in the hunt for a quadruple of trophies

Erik ten Hag

Rampant Manchester United are eager to inflict more pain on Liverpool at Anfield as Arsenal aim to pull further clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race on Saturday.

Gunners raring to go

The Gunners are hot favourites to see off Bournemouth at the Emirates, while City face a Newcastle side hoping to put the bitter disappointment of their League Cup final defeat behind them. Liverpool won both Premier League fixtures against United last season by an aggregate score of 9-0. However, the fortunes of both clubs have dramatically changed over the past 12 months. Fresh from lifting the League Cup to end a six-year wait for silverware, United’s run of one defeat in 22 games has kept them in the hunt for a quadruple of trophies.

Also read: Manchester United faces biggest title test against Liverpool

But with an 11-point gap to leaders Arsenal, anything less than a first win at Anfield since 2016 for Erik ten Hag’s men could signal the end of their title challenge. Liverpool, who lost against United at Old Trafford earlier this season, are in need of the points in their push to finish in the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s men have crept back into contention for a Champions League place thanks to a run of 10 points from their past four league games. But in the middle of that run, the Reds’ deficiencies were brutally exposed in a 5-2 home defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s bid for a first league title in 19 years has been boosted by three straight wins to carve out a five-point lead at the top of the table. More of the same will be expected from them against a relegation-threatened Bournemouth side.

City face Newcastle

Elsewhere, City face a tougher test on paper with the visit of Newcastle, but there is little for the champions to fear in the Magpies’ form of late. Newcastle have slipped outside the top four after winning just once in the Premier League in 2023 so far.

