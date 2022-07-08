Arhaan Bhat scored both goals for Team Scottish which will represent Maharashtra in the CICSE All-India Subroto Cup in Kolkata from July 27

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) won the CICSE inter-school Regional (Maharashtra) pre-Subroto Cup football tournament, beating Bishop’s School (Pune) 2-1 in the final at the Hotfut Bavdhan football ground, Pune, recently.

