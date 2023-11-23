Breaking News
Boss Nagelsmann unhappy as Germany lose to Austria

Updated on: 23 November,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Top

Germany fell behind to a Marcel Sabitzer goal in the first half and then lost Leroy Sane early in the second to a red card, the Bayern Munich winger pushing Austria defender Phillipp Mwene in the face and forcing him to the ground

Julian Nagelsmann

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday his side have an “unbelievable amount of work to do” six months from hosting Euro 2024 after falling to a 0-2 friendly defeat against Austria in Vienna. 


Germany fell behind to a Marcel Sabitzer goal in the first half and then lost Leroy Sane early in the second to a red card, the Bayern Munich winger pushing Austria defender Phillipp Mwene in the face and forcing him to the ground.


Christoph Baumgartner then scored a second for Austria as Nagelsmann’s side struggled to fight back with 10 men. “We’re not playing freely. We’ve an unbelievable amount of work to do in each position,” Nagelsmann told German broadcaster ZDF. “We must accept the situation but can’t fall into the role of being victims.” Nagelsmann said his side was “missing some self-confidence, which is not a surprise when you see the past few months.”

