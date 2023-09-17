Breaking News
Brighton stun Man United 3-1, Liverpool beat Wolves similarly

Updated on: 17 September,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Manchester
Ten Hag appeared to have stabilised United last season when he ended the club’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup and qualifying for the Champions League in his first campaign

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a chance to score against Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Troubled Manchester United plunged deeper into crisis as Brighton swept to a shock 3-1 win at Old Trafford in Saturday’s Premier League clash. 


Erik ten Hag’s side were rocked by a first-half goal from former United forward Danny Welbeck before Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro put Brighton further ahead after the interval. Hannibal Mejbri’s first goal for the club was no consolation for United, who were booed off at the final whistle. 


Second successive defeat


It was United’s second successive defeat after their 3-1 loss at Arsenal before the international break. With three defeats in five league games already this season, United are languishing in 12th place and have the look of a club in turmoil on and off the pitch.

Ten Hag appeared to have stabilised United last season when he ended the club’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup and qualifying for the Champions League in his first campaign.

But hopes of a title challenge are already fading after a dismal start to the new season, with a daunting Champions League opener at Bayern Munich on Wednesday threatening to add to United’s woes.

Meanwhile, Liverpool produced a dominant second-half display against Wolves on Saturday, coming from behind to win 3-1. Hwang Hee-chan put the home side ahead early against their sluggish opponents at Molineux and they had a succession of chances to extend their lead in a sparkling first-half performance. 

But Liverpool flew out after the restart and equalised through Cody Gakpo 10 minutes into the second period.

Robertson on target

Jurgen Klopp’s men pinned Wolves back from long periods and got their reward when Andy Robertson finished neatly in the 85th minute before an own goal from Hugo Bueno added gloss to the scoreline.

