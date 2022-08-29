Breaking News
Bundesliga: Leroy Sane helps Bayern Munich escape with draw against Monchengladbach

Updated on: 29 August,2022 07:58 AM IST  |  Berlin
Germany winger Leroy Sane fired an 83rd-minute equaliser into the bottom left corner after Sadio Mane had two first-half goals disallowed for offside and Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer had frustrated Bayern with 19 saves

Champions Bayern Munich salvaged a late 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday to remain top of the Bundesliga after matchday four—on goal difference over their next opponents Union Berlin.


Germany winger Leroy Sane fired an 83rd-minute equaliser into the bottom left corner after Sadio Mane had two first-half goals disallowed for offside and Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer had frustrated Bayern with 19 saves.

Gladbach had taken the lead in the 43rd minute from Marcus Thuram after a blunder from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, who had also looked bad in Bayern’s 0-5 meltdown 10 months ago against Gladbach. Bayern dropped their first points of the season ahead of their trip next Saturday to Union.


