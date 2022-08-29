Bundesliga: Leroy Sane helps Bayern Munich escape with draw against Monchengladbach

Germany winger Leroy Sane fired an 83rd-minute equaliser into the bottom left corner after Sadio Mane had two first-half goals disallowed for offside and Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer had frustrated Bayern with 19 saves

Leroy Sane

Champions Bayern Munich salvaged a late 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday to remain top of the Bundesliga after matchday four—on goal difference over their next opponents Union Berlin.

Germany winger Leroy Sane fired an 83rd-minute equaliser into the bottom left corner after Sadio Mane had two first-half goals disallowed for offside and Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer had frustrated Bayern with 19 saves.



Also Read: UEFA Champions League draw: Barcelona, Bayern, Inter in 'Group of Death'

Gladbach had taken the lead in the 43rd minute from Marcus Thuram after a blunder from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, who had also looked bad in Bayern’s 0-5 meltdown 10 months ago against Gladbach. Bayern dropped their first points of the season ahead of their trip next Saturday to Union.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal