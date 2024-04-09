Can Dembele deliver?

Having spent six seasons at Barcelona before moving to PSG, Ousmane could prove impactful against his former club in tonight’s quarter-final

PSG teammates Ousmane Dembele (left) and Kylian Mbappe during a training session in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Most of the attention in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona on Wednesday will be on Kylian Mbappe, but Ousmane Dembele is also set to have a big role to play for the French club against his former side.

Mbappe, who is expected to be coming up against Barca in a Real Madrid shirt next season, has 39 goals for PSG in this campaign. Dembele has only one. However, the player described by newspaper Le Parisien last week as a “tearaway” offers something different, even if Barcelona are all too aware of what the 26-year-old winger can do with a ball at his feet.

The France star returned to his home country last August after six seasons in Catalonia, with PSG paying a reported 50 million euros ($54.3m) to sign him on a five-year deal.

That relatively paltry sum in the modern transfer market for a world-class player corresponded to the amount of his release clause at cash-strapped Barca. Moving to Paris allowed the Normandy native to team up with Luis Enrique, who, he said, had previously wanted to sign him when Dembele was breaking through at Rennes.

“PSG had been interested in me for a long time. The first contact was when I was at Dortmund, but at that time my objective was to play for Barcelona,” Dembele told sports daily L’Equipe earlier this season.

He admitted leaving Barcelona wasn’t an easy decision after he flourished under Xavi Hernandez. “These were my two best years, with a coach who showed confidence in me. But I wanted to sign for PSG. It was more to do with Paris changing my mind than it simply being about quitting Barcelona,” added Dembele.

