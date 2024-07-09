Can Messi help Argentina tame Canada again?

The two teams met earlier in the tournament with Argentine winning the match 2-0. And on both occasions, it was Messi who set up the goals for his team

Argentina, world champions and defending Copa title holders, open the tournament’s semi-final action against surprise package Canada on Tuesday in New Jersey. And all eyes once again will be on their mercurial superstar Lionel Messi. The two teams met earlier in the tournament with Argentine winning the match 2-0. And on both occasions, it was Messi who set up the goals for his team.

First, a through ball by Messi created Julian Alvarez’s opening goal in the 49th minute. Then, Messi brilliantly assisted Lautaro Martínez in scoring the team’s second in the 88th minute as Argentina began their Copa title defence in style. Seeking their third straight major title after winning the 2021 Copa America followed by the all-important 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi & Co are looking good once again.

“It’s going to take everything,” said Canada’s Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies. “Going into this game, we know what’s on the line. We win and go forward, we lose and go home. They’re going to come out with everything. We’re hungrier than ever, we expect a battle, as they should too,” added Davies as he hopes Canada can continue to make an impression in their first ever Copa America.

