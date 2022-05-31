Carlo Ancelotti promised, goalie Courtois delivered

With nine saves in total, Courtois was crucial as Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in suburban Paris, securing his first Champions League trophy

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Pic/Getty Images

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told Thibaut Courtois that he would take him to the Champions League final, then he would have to win it. The goalkeeper did just that, with amazing save after amazing save to help the Spanish club win its record-extending 14th European title on Saturday.

There was a spectacular touch with his fingertips to push the ball onto the post. Then a difficult block with his left leg to close a gap. And a superb close-range deflection with his right arm to avoid what appeared to be a sure goal.

With nine saves in total, Courtois was crucial as Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in suburban Paris, securing his first Champions League trophy.

“Nobody was going to take my desire to win the Champions League away from me today,” said Courtois, who was named man of the match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever