Central Bank down Western Railway 4-0

Updated on: 13 May,2023 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Earlier, Goans Sports Association defeated SNFC Offshoots FC by a fighting 3-2 margin.

Central Bank handed Western Railway a 4-0 defeat in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Friday.


Leading Central Bank’s charge was Srinath Rathod, who struck two goals while Mustak Shaikh and Mukesh Rathod added one each to complete the bankers’ victory tally. 



Earlier, Goans Sports Association defeated SNFC Offshoots FC by a fighting 3-2 margin.


