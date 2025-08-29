Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Champions League 2026 final to begin three hours earlier

Champions League 2026 final to begin three hours earlier

Updated on: 29 August,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Lausanne (Switzerland)
AFP |

“An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with UEFA

Champions League 2026 final to begin three hours earlier

UEFA Champions League. Pic/AFP

The final of this season’s Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST) rather than 21:00 pm (12:30 am IST) to “enhance the matchday experience”, UEFA announced on Thursday. 

The final of this season’s Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST) rather than 21:00 pm (12:30 am IST) to “enhance the matchday experience”, UEFA announced on Thursday. 

“An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with UEFA.



