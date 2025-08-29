“An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with UEFA

The final of this season’s Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST) rather than 21:00 pm (12:30 am IST) to “enhance the matchday experience”, UEFA announced on Thursday.

The final of this season’s Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST) rather than 21:00 pm (12:30 am IST) to “enhance the matchday experience”, UEFA announced on Thursday.

“An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with UEFA.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever