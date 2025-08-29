“An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with UEFA
UEFA Champions League. Pic/AFP
The final of this season’s Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST) rather than 21:00 pm (12:30 am IST) to “enhance the matchday experience”, UEFA announced on Thursday.
