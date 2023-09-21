Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Champions League Mbappe strikes as PSG beat Dortmund 2 0

Champions League: Mbappe strikes as PSG beat Dortmund 2-0

Updated on: 21 September,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Achraf Hakimi added a memorable second, and PSG could have won the Group F encounter by a far more handsome margin in the end

Champions League: Mbappe strikes as PSG beat Dortmund 2-0

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi (centre) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (right) and Vitinha in Paris on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Champions League: Mbappe strikes as PSG beat Dortmund 2-0
x
00:00

Paris Saint-Germain got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday as a Kylian Mbappe penalty set them up for a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes.


The French champions had dominated the first half without overly troubling the Dortmund defence, but they went ahead four minutes after the break when Mbappe scored a spot-kick awarded for a Niklas Suele handball. Achraf Hakimi added a memorable second, and PSG could have won the Group F encounter by a far more handsome margin in the end. 


The result immediately puts them in control of the group, after AC Milan and Newcastle United drew 0-0 earlier, and coach Luis Enrique will hope they can build on this performance when they visit the English side next in a fortnight. “It was an almost perfect evening,” said Luis Enrique. “I enjoyed practically everything about it, our intensity from the very beginning, the way we controlled the game for the first 75 minutes,” he said.


Also read: Champions League: Alvarez rescues City

Other key results

>> AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle Utd
>> Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp >> Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you consume breath mints to combat bad breath?
champions league Kylian Mbappe sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK