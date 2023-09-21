Champions League: Mbappe strikes as PSG beat Dortmund 2-0

Achraf Hakimi added a memorable second, and PSG could have won the Group F encounter by a far more handsome margin in the end

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi (centre) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (right) and Vitinha in Paris on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday as a Kylian Mbappe penalty set them up for a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes.

The French champions had dominated the first half without overly troubling the Dortmund defence, but they went ahead four minutes after the break when Mbappe scored a spot-kick awarded for a Niklas Suele handball. Achraf Hakimi added a memorable second, and PSG could have won the Group F encounter by a far more handsome margin in the end.

The result immediately puts them in control of the group, after AC Milan and Newcastle United drew 0-0 earlier, and coach Luis Enrique will hope they can build on this performance when they visit the English side next in a fortnight. “It was an almost perfect evening,” said Luis Enrique. “I enjoyed practically everything about it, our intensity from the very beginning, the way we controlled the game for the first 75 minutes,” he said.

Other key results

>> AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle Utd

>> Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp >> Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto

