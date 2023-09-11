Breaking News
Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

England lead the group on 13 points with Ukraine on seven

Ciro Immobile

Champions Italy held by North Macedonia
Defending European champions Italy drew 1-1 with North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday to suffer a blow in their hopes of making it to next year’s finals from Group C where leaders England took a valuable point in a 1-1 away draw against Ukraine. 


Ukraine trouble England


England lead the group on 13 points with Ukraine on seven. Italy and North Macedonia both have four points.  Ciro Immobile put Italy ahead but Enis Bardhi smashed in a free-kick for the hosts with nine minutes remaining in Skopje. 


Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine in front with a thundering shot after a sweeping drive through midfield on 26 minutes. However, in the 41st minute, Harry Kane played a ball over the top and Kyle Walker slipped the ball home for his first international goal on his 77th appearance. 

Belgium on top

Belgium went joint top of Group F with a 1-0 away win at Azerbaijan, lifting them level on 10 points with Austria. Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal in Baku.

