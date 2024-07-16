Chaos delays start as fans kept waiting outside venue

Tournament organisers halted entry into the ground and delayed kick-off of the South American football showpiece after fans rushed the entrance gates, clashing with security and leading to the gates being closed two hours before kick off

Fans finally rush into the stadium for the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia in Miami on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Chaotic scenes delayed the start of the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday by over 75 minutes after fans were kept waiting outside the venue for hours.

Fans were gradually, slowly, alowed into the venue, later, with some needing medical attention mainly for heat exhaustion. Shortly before the scheduled start of the game, gates were opened and fans were allowed to flood in—with no ticket checks.

An AFP reporter on the scene witnessed several fans receiving treatment from paramedics inside the venue and others staggering and needing help from friends before lying down on the floor. Miami Dade Police said in a statement there had been “several incidents” prior to the game at the venue.

“These incidents have been a result of unruly behaviour of fans trying to access the stadium,” the statement said. “We are asking everyone to be patient and abide by the rules set by our officers... unruly behaviour will get you ejected and/or arrested. We have a zero tolerance behaviour against unruly conduct from everyone attending.”

Fans took aim at the organisation of the event, with one Argentina supporter saying fans had been treated like animals. “They are treating us like animals, there’s no organisation whatsoever, there is nothing. They didn’t prepare for 60,000 people,” he said.

