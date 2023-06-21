Breaking News
Chaos descends as Ind-Pak players brawl at SAFF Championships, Stimac expelled

Updated on: 21 June,2023 09:09 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
India are currently leading the match at half-time 2-0, thanks to an exquisite brace from talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri

Head coach of Indian men's football team Igor Stimac capped off a wild evening of SAFF Championship football when he was sent off with a red card following a brutal altercation with the Pakistan players on Wednesday. 


Stimac was handed the red card just before half-time as he attempted to snatch the ball from a Pakistan player to prevent him from taking a throw in. As a consequence, players from both sides broke into fight as the Pakistan players continued to accuse Team India coach of manhandling their player. However, the timely intervention from the referee, linesman and the support staff put things in order. With the red card, Stimac will not be allowed on the sidelines for the ongoing match.



India are currently leading the match at half-time 2-0, thanks to an exquisite brace from talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri. Coming off a remarkable win over Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup on Sunday, hosts India were in no mood to be subdued as they piled pressure on the Pakistan defence from the word go. 

Also Read: Pakistan reaches six hours before SAFF Championship opener against Blue Tigers

The last time Pakistan played football in India in 2014 they drew a two-match series. They faced off in the 2018 SAFF Championship in Bangladesh, with India winning 3-1. India and Pakistan are in Group A of the eight-nation SAFF Championship, alongside Kuwait and Nepal. Group B features Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. The final is scheduled for July 4.

The participation of Pakistan in the Bengaluru event has raised hopes Islamabad will take part in the ICC 50-over World Cup cricket tournament hosted by India in October. Pakistan had earlier threatened to boycott the event after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September, but a compromise was struck with Sri Lanka also hosting games. If confirmed, this year's World Cup will mark Pakistan's first cricket trip to India since the T20 World Cup in 2016.

