Chelsea boss bemoans 1-2 loss to Aston Villa

Enzo Maresca

Marco Asensio’s brace for Aston Villa clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against a spluttering Chelsea team after a costly blunder from Blues goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on Saturday.

Enzo Fernandez’s quick-fire opener put Chelsea ahead at Villa Park. But Asensio netted after the interval.

Asensio then scored a last-gasp winner as his shot squirmed past Jorgensen’s woeful attempted save.

Reflecting on the game, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said: “It was a tough one because we didn’t deserve to lose. Even after 1-1 we had some great chances to score. In this league you have to be clinical.”

While Maresca bemoaned Jorgensen’s error, he also defended his shot-stopper. “The keeper position is very difficult. When you make a mistake it is clear for everyone [to see]. Today Filip made a mistake, but we need to stick together,” he said.

