Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Wadala: Toddler run over, mother injured
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Chelsea boss bemoans 1 2 loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea boss bemoans 1-2 loss to Aston Villa

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:52 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AFP |

Top

Asensio then scored a last-gasp winner as his shot squirmed past Jorgensen’s woeful attempted save

Chelsea boss bemoans 1-2 loss to Aston Villa

Enzo Maresca

Listen to this article
Chelsea boss bemoans 1-2 loss to Aston Villa
x
00:00

Marco Asensio’s brace for Aston Villa clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against a spluttering Chelsea team after a costly blunder from Blues goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on Saturday. 


Enzo Fernandez’s quick-fire opener put Chelsea ahead at Villa Park. But Asensio netted after the interval. 


Asensio then scored a last-gasp winner as his shot squirmed past Jorgensen’s woeful attempted save. 


Reflecting on the game,   Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said: “It was a tough one because we didn’t deserve to lose. Even after 1-1 we had some great chances to score. In this league you have to be clinical.”

While Maresca bemoaned Jorgensen’s error, he also defended his shot-stopper. “The keeper position is very difficult. When you make a mistake it is clear for everyone [to see]. Today Filip made a mistake, but we need to stick together,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chelsea english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK