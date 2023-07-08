Chelsea’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell with Chelsea on Thursday and signed a one-year deal with Atletico Madrid.

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.

