Breaking News
Mumbai: 150-year-old temple demolished within pagoda compound in Gorai
Mumbai: ‘Malabar Hill rapist a master manipulator’
Mumbai: After SCLR, now JVLR torn apart
Maharashtra ATS files detailed chargesheet against DRDO scientist in espionage case
Mumbai: ‘City is a mess because of missing AMCs’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Chelseas Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid

Chelsea’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid

Updated on: 08 July,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

Chelsea’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid

Cesar Azpilicueta

Listen to this article
Chelsea’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid
x
00:00

Cesar Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell with Chelsea on Thursday and signed a one-year deal with Atletico Madrid.


Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.


Also Read: Champions League: That was real easy!


The 33-year-old Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chelsea english premier league champions league sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK