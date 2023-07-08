Chelsea’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.
Cesar Azpilicueta
Cesar Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell with Chelsea on Thursday and signed a one-year deal with Atletico Madrid.
Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Champions League: That was real easy!
The 33-year-old Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever